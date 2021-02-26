In PICs: Bharat Bandh in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The 12-hour-long Bharat Bandh has paralysed the normal life in Odisha with all business establishments and markets remained closed today. Traffic movement is affected, but private vehicles are plying on the road.

over 40,000 traders’ associations including All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) are supporting the Bandh call given by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in protest against GST, fuel price hike, E-Way Bill.

Medical and emergency services are not hampered during the bandh.