TNI Morning News Headlines – February 18, 2025

➡️CHSE Odisha Plus 2 exams begins from today, over 3.93 lakh students to appear examination.
➡️Darshan of deities at Puri Jagannath Temple to remain closed for five hours tomorrow from 5 PM to 10 PM in view of the Banakalagi ritual of the deities.
➡️KIIT University girl student’s death: Post-mortem to be conducted today.
➡️An 8-member CBI team conducts investigation at IAS Bishnupada Sethi’s Government quarters in Bhubaneswar into his links with Bridge and Roof Company.
➡️Gyanesh Kumar appointed as chief election commissioner.
➡️Delhi: Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, receives a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️Maha Kumbh: 1.35 crore devotees take holy dip in Sangam on Monday.
➡️Sensex declines 201.44 points to 75,795.42 in early trade; Nifty dips 82.65 points to 22,876.85.
➡️Rupee falls 8 paise to 86.96 against US dollar in early trade82.8K.
➡️All 80 onboard have miraculous escape as jet crashes, flips over in Toronto.
