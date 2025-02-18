KIIT apologises; takes action against Erring Staff

TNI Bureau: Following the death of a Nepali student at the KIIT University that has triggered widespread protests and diplomatic intervention by the Nepalese Government, KIIT authorities & entire staff have tendered an apology over the incident that occurred on Sunday night.

As per the official notifice issued by KIIT, 2 hostel officials were suspended, 2 security staffs terminated immediately while one senior administrative officer of International Relations Office (IRO) suspended over misconduct.

A dedicated Control Room is being operational 24×7 to facilitate the return of Nepali students to KIIT campus.