TNI Morning News Headlines – December 10, 2025

📌Odisha primary teachers call off stir after getting assurance from the State Government.
📌Severed head of woman recovered nearly 40 km from the site from where body recovered in Malkangiri.
📌Chief Minister Mohan Majhi hinted at the possibility of upgrading the iconic Barabati Stadium.
📌Odisha Assembly clears major Pay Hike yesterday; Odisha CM to draw Rs 3.74 lakh monthly salary, MLAs to get 3.45 lakh after pay hike.
📌Odisha Vigilance arrests ADEO in Koraput after he was caught red-handed accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe.
📌India crush South Africa by 101 runs in the 1st T20I at Barabati Stadium.
📌Nightclub tragedy: Co-owner Ajay Gupta to be brought to Goa for questioning.
📌Delhi: AQI (Air Quality Index) around Anand Vihar area is 298, categorised as ‘Poor’.
📌44 former judges of Supreme Court and High Court slam motivated campaign against CJI for his comments about Rohingyas.
📌Matsya 6000, India’s first indigenously developed human deep-sea submersible, showcased by the Ministry of Earth Sciences MoES at IISF 2025.
📌Amazon to invest USD 35 billion across its business in India by 2030: Company official.
📌Rupee falls 20 paise to 90.07 against US dollar in early trade.
📌US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer calls India talks as ‘best offers ever received’.
