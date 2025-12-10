PCC Treasurer Files Case Against Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena

TNI Bureau: PCC Treasurer and Kendrapada Congress Lok Sabha candidate Siddharth Das has filed a complaint at Chandrasekharpur Police Station against Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena, alleging verbal abuse and death threats over a late-night phone call.

As per the complaint, the MLA called him around 1 AM on the 8th December. Siddharth Das, who was asleep, answered the call after several attempts and was allegedly abused and threatened with death.

Following discussions with his family, he lodged the complaint. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Siddharth Das has also informed PCC President Bhakta Charan Das, who said further action will be taken after his return from Delhi.

MLA Ramesh Jena has not yet responded to the allegations.