Sasmit Patra Urges Centre to Expedite Rangeilunda Airport Project near Berhampur

TNI Bureau: In the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmit Patra made a strong appeal to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to fast-track the long-pending proposal to upgrade the Rangeilunda airstrip in Berhampur (Ganjam), Odisha, into a full-fledged airport. The demand was raised during Zero Hour, highlighting the project as a long-standing aspiration of the people of southern Odisha.

Speaking in the House, Dr. Patra said the request was not just a regional appeal but a national need. He stressed that better air connectivity would play a major role in the development of Ganjam and surrounding districts. An airport in Berhampur, he noted, would boost exports, attract tourism, support coastal security operations, and provide faster access to emergency medical care.

He also recalled that Ganjam is the land of Biju Patnaik, one of India’s early aviation pioneers, and appreciated the progress Odisha has achieved in healthcare and education under the leadership of Shri Naveen Patnaik. The next step forward, he said, should be growth in aviation and entrepreneurship.

Thousands of people from southern Odisha still travel long distances to reach the nearest airport. Businesses too face delays in accessing wider markets. The proposed Berhampur Airport, he said, would offer new opportunities and improve the quality of life for the region.

Calling it a shared dream of the people of Ganjam, Dr. Sasmit Patra urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to act quickly and ensure that the project moves ahead without further delay.