TNI Morning News Headlines – December 05, 2023

➡️ Rain lashes several parts of Odisha under the impact of the cyclonic storm; holiday declared in all schools and anganwadi centres in Gajapati district tomorrow in view of possible heavy rain Odisha.
➡️ Odisha celebrates special festival ‘Prathamastami’ to honour firstborns.
➡️ Over 12 persons injured as picnic van overturns near Titlagarh in Balangir district.
➡️ Severe Cyclonic Storm “MICHAUNG” over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh andadjoining north Tamilnadu coasts moved northwards: India Meteorological Department.
➡️ Cyclonic Storm MICHAUNG: Eight deaths reported in Chennai Police limit. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspects the cyclone-ravaged areas and interacts with the people.
➡️ Chennai MeT predicts moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu.
➡️ Bihar: Driver died and 4 policemen injured after the Police escort car of Bihar Minority Welfare Minister Jama Khan met with an accident in Rohtas.
➡️ The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dips into ‘Very Poor’ category in several areas as per the Central Pollution Control Board.
➡️ Air Force officer Manisha Padhi appointed India’s first woman Aide de Camp.
➡️ ISRO brings back Chandrayaan-3 Propulsion Module to Earth’s orbit.
➡️ NIA is conducting raids at 7 locations in Kashmir and one in Jammu in a terror funding case.
➡️ Sensex jumps 169.94 points to fresh peak of 69,035.06 in early trade; Nifty climbs 52.60 points to hit record high of 20,739.40.
➡️ Rupee falls 3 paise to all-time low of 83.41 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Israeli Occupation aircraft have destroyed a public water tank in “Al-Tanour” neighborhood, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
