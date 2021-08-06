TNI Morning News Headlines – August 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1208 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 702 quarantine and 506 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 399 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (173).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 66 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (399), Cuttack (173). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,302.

➡️ As many as 69,369 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odia players from Odisha, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas became the first two players from the State who were part of the Indian men’s hockey team that earned its first Olympic medal in 41 years by beating Germany 5-4 in the bronze-medal match at Tokyo Olympics.

➡️ Dharmendra seeks Heritage tag for 126-year-old Jharsuguda Post Office building

➡️ Admission into the plus-II course for 2021-22 academic sessions begins.

➡️ Odisha to felicitate Tokyo Olympics medal-winning men’s hockey team in Bhubaneswar on 17 August.

India News

➡️ India reports 44,643 new COVID 19 cases, 41,096 recoveries and 464 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active case stands at 4,14,159 and 3,10,15,844 cured cases.

➡️ 47,65,33,650 samples tested till 3rd August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 16,40,287 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ 49.53 crore vaccine doses administered so far in India.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance. RBI keeps reverse repo rate at 3.35%.

➡️ The projection for real GDP growth is retained at 9.5% for 2021-22: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

➡️ Indian Women’s Hockey team loses to Great Britain, 4-3 in the Bronze Medal match

➡️ Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia moves to semis after beating Morteza Cheka Ghiasi, in Wrestling, Men’s 65kg Freestyle 1/4 Finals.

➡️ Golfer Aditi Ashok ranked 2 at the end of Round 3; She has a two stroke cushion over 3rd place

World News

➡️ US Covid cases hit six-month high, Delta variant swarms nearly half of China.

➡️ Jaishankar’s Tehran visit significant for timing on Afghanistan.

➡️ US plans to require Covid-19 shots for foreign travellers.

➡️ China sees highest daily Covid cases in current outbreak.

➡️ Canada warns citizens about possible Hong Kong exit bans.