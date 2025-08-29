TNI Morning News Headlines – August 29, 2025

📌Bhubaneswar emerges as safest city for women in India, according to the National Annual Report and Index 2025.
📌Odisha’s Dinesh K. Patnaik named India’s High Commissioner to Canada.
📌President Droupadi Murmu witnessed a cultural event at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival.
📌A lawyer Deepak Sahu dies after ‘self-immolation’ near the Pandara area in Bhubaneswar. Depression is said to be behind the unprecedented step taken by him.
📌Odisha’s renowned bodybuilder Santosh Kumar Barjena dies in tragic road mishap.
📌Union Cabinet approves appointment of Dr. Urjit Patel, Economist and Former RBI Governor, to the post of Executive Director (ED) at the International Monetary Fund.
📌PM Modi emplanes for Tokyo, Japan. He is on a two-day visit to Japan.
📌MEA withdraws exemption granted to Indian citizens emigrating to Iran.
📌Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished runner-up in the Diamond League Finals for the third time.
📌Javelin thrower Julian Weber of Germany lifted his maiden trophy with two 90m-plus throws.
📌Pakistan confirmed for International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League, will face India twice.
📌Death toll in collapse of unauthorised building at Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district rises to 17.
📌Markets rebound in early trade: Sensex climbs 197.11 points to 80,277.68; Nifty up 63.45 points to 24,564.35.
📌Rupee falls 15 paise to 87.73 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs come into effect today: India prepares multi-pronged strategy to shield economy.
Comments are closed.