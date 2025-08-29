Bhubaneswar Lawyer Dies after Self-immolation

TNI Bureau: In an unfortunate incident, a young lawyer of Pandra area of Bhubaneswar City died reportedly after attempting self-immolation last night. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar Sahu.

As informed by sources, Deepak, who was staying with his family including wife, two children and elderly mother, went to the roof of his house yesterday evening saying that he needs some fresh air as he was feeling hot inside the house.

After going to the the roof, he locked the roof door from outside and set himself on on fire. He used petrol to burn himself.

Soon, his wife created an alert after noticing fire on the roof and getting burning smells. With the help of neighbours, the broke open door and found Deepak dead.

They informed the Mancheswar police about Deepak’s death following which a team of cops reached and started an investigation. They sent the body for postmortem and interrogated the family members to know about the cause of his death

While the exact reason what prompted the young lawyer to take the drastic step is unknown, the neighbours claimed that he was suffering from some psychological problems and was under medication.