MP Nishikant under Scanner for leaking Abhisar’s ITR on X

TNI Bureau: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is under the scanner after he posted an alleged income tax return document on X suggesting a sharp rise in journalist Abhisar Sharma’s income after he quit his job and started criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. The document did not carry a name but the figures pointed to an income jump from 18.9 lakh rupees in 2019 to 1.2 crore rupees in 2021-22 before falling to 62.7 lakh rupees in 2022-23.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sharma reacted strongly tagging Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Income Tax Department saying that confidential tax details were being leaked by a Member of Parliament of the ruling party. He also said he will file an FIR against Dubey as well as Income Tax Department and alleged that someone from the department shared his private information.

Legal experts have pointed out that disclosure of tax records is a violation under Section 138 of the Income Tax Act and also breaches confidentiality protected under law. Social media users widely criticised the leak.