TNI Morning News Headlines – April 24, 2025

➡️Pahalgam terror attack: Odisha CM pays tribute to Prashant Satpathy, announces financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh, Government job to Prashant’s wife. His son’s education to be taken care of by the government.
➡️Pahalgam terror attack victim Prashant Satpathy cremated in his native village Isani. His son performed the last rites.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in the Dudu Basantgarh area of Udhampur.
➡️Pahalgam Terror Attack: Government to hold all-party meet today. 3 Pakistan nationals, 2 Kashmiris among 5 terrorists identified.
➡️IMD predicts severe heat wave and humid over the districts of Odisha during April 23 to 26th April.
➡️US Vice President JD Vance concludes his 4-day official visit to India; emplanes for the US.
➡️India summons top Pakistan diplomat in Delhi, hands over formal Persona Non Grata.
➡️India men’s cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir files police complaint after receiving death threat mail.
➡️Army soldier killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur.
➡️Stock markets decline in early trade after 7-day rally.
➡️Pakistan has issued a notification to carry out a surface-to-surface missile test off its Karachi coast along its coastline within its Exclusive Economic Zone on April 24-25.
➡️Government of Pakistan’s ‘X’ account withheld in India.
➡️Pakistan PM calls emergency National Security Committee (NSC) meeting after India’s suspension of Indus Waters Treaty.
➡️9 people killed, 63 injured in massive Russian air attack on Kyiv, says Ukrainian emergency services.
Comments are closed.