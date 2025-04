Odisha CM Mohan Majhi paid his last respects to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim Prashant Satpathy at his residence in Isani village of Balasore District; announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia for the family.

Prashant’s wife will get a Government job and his son’s educational expenses will be taken care of.

CM Majhi attended the last rites of Prashant Satpathy, along with BJP Odisha President Manmohan Samal and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi.