100-Word Edit: And, She invented ‘Modi Tika’

Time and again, BJP Spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar leaves not a single opportunity to put her own party in an embarassing position. She did not disappoint today either.

While taking the Covid Vaccine shot, she called it ‘Modi Tika’ or ‘Modi Vaccine’, drawing huge backlash on Social Media. Fortunately, even die-hard supporters of BJP and Modi showed maturity and did not support her.

Just two days ago, BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda had slammed the Opposition for “politicisation” of Covid Vaccine. But, Lekhashree silenced him today with her ‘Modi Tika’ post.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Hope BJP reins in her sooner than later!