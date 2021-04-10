100-Word Edit: And, She invented ‘Modi Tika’

Time and again, BJP Spokesperson Lekhashree Samantsinghar leaves not a single opportunity to put her own party in an embarassing position. She did not disappoint today either.
While taking the Covid Vaccine shot, she called it ‘Modi Tika’ or ‘Modi Vaccine’, drawing huge backlash on Social Media. Fortunately, even die-hard supporters of BJP and Modi showed maturity and did not support her.
Just two days ago, BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda had slammed the Opposition for “politicisation” of Covid Vaccine. But, Lekhashree silenced him today with her ‘Modi Tika’ post.
Hope BJP reins in her sooner than later!
Today I took my first dose of Covid vaccine. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji for making it available to all.
କୋଭିଡ ର ମୁଳୋତ୍ପାଟନ ପାଇଁ #ମୋଦୀ_ଟିକା ର ପ୍ରଥମ ଡୋଜ ନେଲି। ଆସନ୍ତୁ ସମସ୍ତେ ମିଶି ଏଇ ମହାମାରୀକୁ ବିଶ୍ୱରୁ ଦୂର କରିବା।#LargestVaccinationDrive#Vaccine4All pic.twitter.com/eUEM0qGw2Y
— Lekha Samantsinghar (@DrLekhaShree) April 10, 2021
