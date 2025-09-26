TNI Evening News Headlines – September 26, 2025

📌Depression forms in Bay of Bengal. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews flood preparedness with Collectors from 17 districts amid heavy rainfall alert.
📌Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announces final results of Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination 2023; Priyanshu Pal tops list.
📌Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will reconduct the preliminary examination of the Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE)-2023.
📌MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s son Jay Dholakia decides to stay back in BJD; will contest Nuapada Bypoll on party ticket.
📌AICC announces District Congress Presidents for all 35 Organisational Districts in Odisha.
📌Jindal Steel commissions one of India’s largest blast furnaces at Odisha plant.
📌Odisha star Suchitra Parida to represent India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025.
📌Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested after Statehood protest takes violent turn.
📌NCERT to grant equivalence to Class, 12 certificates across different school education boards.
📌Telangana Government orders to provide 42% Reservation of seats and positions in Local bodies for Backward Classes.
📌2,417 Indian nationals have been deported or repatriated from US since January 2025: Ministry of External Affairs.
📌Indian delegation to visit United States of America from 22nd to 24th September 2025.
📌Asia Cup 2025: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav fined 30% of match fee, India appeal verdict.
📌Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at UNGA hails Israel-US strikes on Iran.
