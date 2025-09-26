Swadha Dev Singh (IAS) Appointed Director of Census Operations, Citizen Registration at RGI

New Delhi: IAS officer Swadha Dev Singh (IAS:2014:OD) has been appointed as Director of Census Operations (DCO) and Director of Citizen Registration (DCR) at the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI), New Delhi, under the Central Staffing Scheme.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Friday (September 26, 2025), the Competent Authority has approved her appointment at the Deputy Secretary level. As per the notification, she will hold the post up to December 31, 2025, which is further extendable as per the admissible tenure under the Central Staffing Scheme or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

Singh is currently serving in her cadre post as Additional Secretary, PR & DW Department, Odisha. The DoPT order has directed that she be relieved of her duties in Odisha and take charge of her new assignment in New Delhi immediately.