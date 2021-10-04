TNI Evening News Headlines – October 4, 2021

Key News Headlines of October 4, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
U.S. scientists Julius and Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine
131

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 118 more COVID positive cases & 192 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 102 local contact cases and 16 quarantine cases.

➡️ 590 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1015608.

➡️ A low pressure system will form close to Andhra Pradesh coasts on and around October 9.

➡️ Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) web-based counselling to begin from tomorrow.

➡️ OTV announces Scholarship in the name of Journalist Arindam Das.

➡️ ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra’s family reached Orissa High Court for CBI Probe into the case.

➡️ Gangster Hyder’s son awarded life term in Kendrapara Bizman Murder Case.

➡️ Rath Yatra at Biraja Temple in Jajpur to be held without devotees from October 6 till October 13.

India News

➡️ Foreign Secretary Shringla inaugurates key housing and education projects during Sri Lanka visit.

➡️ Cruise ship party case: Mumbai Court extends NCB custody of Aryan Khan, 2 others till October 7.

Related Posts

Outage hits Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Services

OTV announces Scholarship in the name of Journalist Arindam…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Private Secretary to PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shakti Sinha passes away.

➡️ A penalty of Rs 1.02 cr imposed on Aditya Birla Money Ltd for violation of provisions of PM regulations.

➡️ Narcotics Control Bureau arrests one Shreyas Nair from Goregaon, in a drugs case.

➡️ A penalty of Rs 1.02 cr imposed on Aditya Birla Money Ltd for the violation of provisions of PM regulations.

➡️ Cases pertaining to ‘Pandora Papers’ to be investigated.

➡️ Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar seeks bail in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

World News

➡️ Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Servers Crash Worldwide; users are not able to send and receive new messages for an hour.

➡️ NASA Images Show Polluted Skies Set To Engulf North India Soon

➡️ Pandora Papers: Pak PM Imran Khan says would probe all citizens mentioned in leaks.

➡️ Fumio Kishida Approved As Japan’s Next Prime Minister.

➡️ U.S. scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.”.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.