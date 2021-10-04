TNI Evening News Headlines – October 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 118 more COVID positive cases & 192 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 102 local contact cases and 16 quarantine cases.

➡️ 590 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1015608.

➡️ A low pressure system will form close to Andhra Pradesh coasts on and around October 9.

➡️ Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) web-based counselling to begin from tomorrow.

➡️ OTV announces Scholarship in the name of Journalist Arindam Das.

➡️ ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra’s family reached Orissa High Court for CBI Probe into the case.

➡️ Gangster Hyder’s son awarded life term in Kendrapara Bizman Murder Case.

➡️ Rath Yatra at Biraja Temple in Jajpur to be held without devotees from October 6 till October 13.

India News

➡️ Foreign Secretary Shringla inaugurates key housing and education projects during Sri Lanka visit.

➡️ Cruise ship party case: Mumbai Court extends NCB custody of Aryan Khan, 2 others till October 7.

➡️ Private Secretary to PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shakti Sinha passes away.

➡️ A penalty of Rs 1.02 cr imposed on Aditya Birla Money Ltd for violation of provisions of PM regulations.

➡️ Narcotics Control Bureau arrests one Shreyas Nair from Goregaon, in a drugs case.

➡️ Cases pertaining to ‘Pandora Papers’ to be investigated.

➡️ Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar seeks bail in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.

World News

➡️ Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Servers Crash Worldwide; users are not able to send and receive new messages for an hour.

➡️ NASA Images Show Polluted Skies Set To Engulf North India Soon

➡️ Pandora Papers: Pak PM Imran Khan says would probe all citizens mentioned in leaks.

➡️ Fumio Kishida Approved As Japan’s Next Prime Minister.

➡️ U.S. scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian win 2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.”.