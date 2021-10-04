OTV announces Scholarship in the name of Journalist Arindam Das

Insight Bureau: Odisha Television Limited (OTV) MD Jagi Mangat Panda on Monday announced Scholarship in the name of Late Journalist, Arindam Das who died during live coverage of elephant rescue operation in Mundali barrage in Cuttack last week.

Every year, OTV will grant scholarship to a journalism student as announced by its MD Jagi Mangat Panda at the memorial meeting organized on the ‘Ekadashaha’ of Arindam.

Earlier OTV had announced Rs. 20 lakh compensation to the bereaved family of Arindam.