Outage hits Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Services

By Sagar Satapathy
Facebook Instagram WhatsApp
PC: Financial Express
126

Insight Bureau: A major social media outage hit services of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, bringing the communication system to a standstill. However, Twitter was running without any glitch – the only medium that provided latest updates to the Social Media users.

The above Apps are owned by Facebook and run on shared infrastructure. The outage started at around 9:10 PM IST and continued till 11:08 PM IST when this article was being written.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – October 4, 2021

OTV announces Scholarship in the name of Journalist Arindam…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

WhatsApp tweeted at 9:46 PM:

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience!”

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.