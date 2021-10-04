Outage hits Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Services

Insight Bureau: A major social media outage hit services of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, bringing the communication system to a standstill. However, Twitter was running without any glitch – the only medium that provided latest updates to the Social Media users.

The above Apps are owned by Facebook and run on shared infrastructure. The outage started at around 9:10 PM IST and continued till 11:08 PM IST when this article was being written.

WhatsApp tweeted at 9:46 PM:

“We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.

Thanks for your patience!”