Rohit Sharma appointed T20I Captain against NZ

Insight Bureau: After Virat Kohli resigned as the Captain of T20I Team, Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the new Skipper against New Zealand. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested. Hardik Pandya has been dropped due to bowling fitness issues.

Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar who were part of the T20I World Cup team, have been dropped too.

New Zealand will play 3 T20Is in India – November 17th (Jaipur), November 19th (Ranchi) and November 21st (Kolkata).

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.