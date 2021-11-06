TNI Evening News Headlines – November 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 55 more COVID positive cases & 118 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 32 local contact cases and 23 quarantine cases.

➡️ 425 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1031850.

➡️ Political Parties propose Alcohol-Free Panchayat Polls at SEC all party meet.

➡️ Pradeep Majhi Joins BJD.

➡️ Mamita murder case: BJP activists show black flag to Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra at Nakatiguda Chhak in Bhawanipatna

➡️ Bhawanipatna: Former MLA Shivaji Majhi quits Congress.

➡️ Odisha Government revises monthly consolidated remuneration for contractual including the outsourced personnel.

India News

➡️ 11 patients die in fire in the ICU of the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. Inquiry committee constituted to find out cause of fire.

➡️ More than 116.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states and Union territories so far: Health Ministry.

➡️ Mumbai court sends former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case.

➡️ Air quality in the national capital is in the ‘severe’ category.

➡️ Delhi air more harmful than cigarette smoking; Covid cases may surge because of pollution: Dr Randeep Guleria.

➡️ Central Government declares the airport at Srinagar as ‘Major Airport’.

➡️ CBSE directs school principals to demystify to all the students of Class X and XII appearing in Term-1 examinations.

World News

➡️ Several injured in knife attack on high-speed train in Germany’s Bavaria.

➡️ France to help India in advanced military technologies.

➡️ Taliban confirm reports of four women including women’s rights activist killed in northern Afghanistan.

➡️ China successfully launches 3 new remote sensing satellites.

➡️ Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets to keep their semifinal hopes alive in T20 World Cup.

➡️ 91 dead, over 100 injured in massive explosion in Sierra Leone.