TNI Evening News Headlines – November 6, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 55 more COVID positive cases & 118 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 32 local contact cases and 23 quarantine cases.
➡️ 425 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1031850.
➡️ Political Parties propose Alcohol-Free Panchayat Polls at SEC all party meet.
➡️ Pradeep Majhi Joins BJD.
➡️ Mamita murder case: BJP activists show black flag to Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra at Nakatiguda Chhak in Bhawanipatna
➡️ Bhawanipatna: Former MLA Shivaji Majhi quits Congress.
➡️ Odisha Government revises monthly consolidated remuneration for contractual including the outsourced personnel.
India News
➡️ 11 patients die in fire in the ICU of the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. Inquiry committee constituted to find out cause of fire.
➡️ More than 116.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states and Union territories so far: Health Ministry.
➡️ Mumbai court sends former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case.
➡️ Air quality in the national capital is in the ‘severe’ category.
➡️ Delhi air more harmful than cigarette smoking; Covid cases may surge because of pollution: Dr Randeep Guleria.
➡️ Central Government declares the airport at Srinagar as ‘Major Airport’.
➡️ CBSE directs school principals to demystify to all the students of Class X and XII appearing in Term-1 examinations.
World News
➡️ Several injured in knife attack on high-speed train in Germany’s Bavaria.
➡️ France to help India in advanced military technologies.
➡️ Taliban confirm reports of four women including women’s rights activist killed in northern Afghanistan.
➡️ China successfully launches 3 new remote sensing satellites.
➡️ Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets to keep their semifinal hopes alive in T20 World Cup.
➡️ 91 dead, over 100 injured in massive explosion in Sierra Leone.
