TNI Evening News Headlines – November 6, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 6, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
11 patients die in fire in the ICU of the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 55 more COVID positive cases & 118 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 32 local contact cases and 23 quarantine cases.

➡️ 425 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1031850.

➡️ Political Parties propose Alcohol-Free Panchayat Polls at SEC all party meet.

➡️ Pradeep Majhi Joins BJD.

➡️ Mamita murder case: BJP activists show black flag to Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra at Nakatiguda Chhak in Bhawanipatna

➡️ Bhawanipatna: Former MLA Shivaji Majhi quits Congress.

➡️ Odisha Government revises monthly consolidated remuneration for contractual including the outsourced personnel.

India News

➡️ 11 patients die in fire in the ICU of the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. Inquiry committee constituted to find out cause of fire.

➡️ More than 116.54 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states and Union territories so far: Health Ministry.

➡️ Mumbai court sends former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to 14-day judicial custody in money laundering case.

➡️ Air quality in the national capital is in the ‘severe’ category.

➡️ Delhi air more harmful than cigarette smoking; Covid cases may surge because of pollution: Dr Randeep Guleria.

➡️ Central Government declares the airport at Srinagar as ‘Major Airport’.

➡️ CBSE directs school principals to demystify to all the students of Class X and XII appearing in Term-1 examinations.

World News

➡️ Several injured in knife attack on high-speed train in Germany’s Bavaria.

➡️ France to help India in advanced military technologies.

➡️ Taliban confirm reports of four women including women’s rights activist killed in northern Afghanistan.

➡️ China successfully launches 3 new remote sensing satellites.

➡️ Australia beat West Indies by eight wickets to keep their semifinal hopes alive in T20 World Cup.

➡️ 91 dead, over 100 injured in massive explosion in Sierra Leone.

