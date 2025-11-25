TNI Evening News Headlines – November 25, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hands over appointment letters to 7,293 newly recruited candidates across 12 key departments.
📌Commissionerate Police tightens security ahead of Winter Session of Odisha Assembly going to begin on November 27.
📌Odisha CM attends launching ceremony of the ‘Samruddha Odisha 2036’ conclave.
📌Odia girl living in the United States, admits fabricating a viral video that accused her adoptive mother of physical abuse. He returns to Odisha and reunites with her childhood friend and lover.
📌Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla arrives in Odisha Capital to inspire students with his space experiences.
📌Khurda Road Railway Division creates history. It becomes the fastest division in Indian Railways to handle 200 MT of freight in just 235 days.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists Dharma Dhwaj atop Aydhya Ram Mandir.
📌Chardham Yatra concludes as doors of Badrinath Dham close for winters.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day Celebrations at the Samvidhan Sadan on 26th November.
📌Kurukshetra, Haryana: PM Modi participates in a special programme commemorating 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the revered ninth Sikh Guru.
📌TMC writes to Election Commission, giving a list of ten members who would attend a meeting with the poll panel on November 28.
📌28 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district.
📌On report ash clouds from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption reaching India, Director General of IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says, the impact of this volcanic ash is being seen only in the upper troposphere, and it is affecting the flight operations.
📌Ash clouds from Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano have no impact on air quality and weather: IMD.
📌China has denied detaining, harassing Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh.
Comments are closed.