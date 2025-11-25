‘Dharma Dhwaj’ hoisted atop Ayodhya Ram Temple

TNI Bureau: Amid the vedic mantra chants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday hoisted “Dharma Dhwaj” atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of the temple’s construction.

The Dhwaj, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun with an ‘Om’ inscribed on it, along with the image of a Kovidara tree, each representing core values of Sanatan Dharma.

Rituals for the ceremony began on November 23. The flag hoisting was done on ‘Abhijit Muhurat’, on Vivah Panchami, the day marking the divine wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

This event was attended by Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.