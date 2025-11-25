Odisha Employees Join Massive Delhi Protest Demanding Restoration of Old Pension Scheme

New Delhi: More than a hundred government employees and teachers from Odisha, led by Bijaya Mall and supported by Priyabrata Pradhan, Ranjan Mohanty, Pradeep Jena, Chandra Khil, Tapas Ranjan Nath, Harish Chandra Das, and Hrusikesh Das, joined thousands of protesters at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Tuesday, intensifying the nationwide demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The delegation participated in the massive rally called by the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), which is seeking the withdrawal of both the National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

The protest highlighted growing dissatisfaction among government employees across the country regarding NPS and the recently introduced UPS. The Old Pension System was abolished by the Central Government in 2004 (and by state governments from 2005), replacing it with the contributory NPS.

Under NPS, employees contribute 10% of their salary while the government contributes 14%, with the combined amount invested in stock market–linked instruments. The pension that retired employees receive varies according to market performance.

Employee groups pointed out that due to market volatility, many retirees have been receiving monthly pensions as low as ₹1,000 to ₹1,500. This has prompted NMOPS to organize several national-level demonstrations in recent years.

In April this year, amid widespread criticism and ahead of state elections, the Centre introduced the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). Under UPS, employees again contribute 10%, but the government’s contribution increases to 18.5%. The funds continue to be invested in the stock market, and retirees are promised 50% of their last drawn salary as a pension.

However, employees are not allowed to withdraw their own contribution separately, a clause that has drawn strong opposition. So far, only about 3% of eligible employees have opted to switch from NPS to UPS.

Union leaders at the protest also underlined what they called a stark disparity: legislators and Members of Parliament are entitled to old pension benefits after serving just one term, while ordinary government employees lose that right even after decades of service.

Employee bodies in almost all states have opposed both NPS and UPS, insisting on a return to the Old Pension Scheme. Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh have already reinstated OPS, while several other states have formed committees to study the feasibility of its reintroduction. Odisha’s government employees remain hopeful that the state, too, will consider reviving the Old Pension Scheme.