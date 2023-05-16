TNI Evening News Headlines – May 16, 2023

➡️In a first, Odisha Government is to set up a ‘bone bank’ on SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack soon.
➡️Union Minister Dharmendra pradhan handed over appointment letters to 473 new recruits at Bhubaneswar in Odisha today under Rozgar Mela.
➡️Daughter in-law of BJD MLA Shashi Bhusan Behera filed domestic violence case against her husband and in-laws.
➡️Kapileshwar temple in Bhubaneswar to be added to the protected monuments’ list of the Archaeological Survey of India.
➡️4 places in Odisha record temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and above. Sambalpur hottest at 44.3 degrees Celsius.
➡️Police release pictures of 3 robbers in connection with Jajpur jewellery showroom loot.
➡️7 dead, many injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in East Medinipur, West Bengal.
➡️CBI books Freelance Defence Journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi under Official Secrets Act for sharing information with Pakistan.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Govt departments & organisations.
➡️Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) to help millions of people track their lost or stolen mobile phones.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge likely to announce next Karnataka CM tomorrow.
➡️Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public for six days a week from June 1, 2023.
➡️Southwest Monsoon likely to touch Kerala on June 4.
➡️PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia; attend G7 meeting, Quad Summit.
➡️Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years.
