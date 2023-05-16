TNI Evening News Headlines – May 16, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Union Minister Dharmendra pradhan handed over appointment letters to 473 new recruits at Bhubaneswar in Odisha today under Rozgar Mela.
➡️In a first, Odisha Government is to set up a ‘bone bank’ on SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack soon.
➡️Union Minister Dharmendra pradhan handed over appointment letters to 473 new recruits at Bhubaneswar in Odisha today under Rozgar Mela.
➡️Daughter in-law of BJD MLA Shashi Bhusan Behera filed domestic violence case against her husband and in-laws.
➡️Kapileshwar temple in Bhubaneswar to be added to the protected monuments’ list of the Archaeological Survey of India.
➡️4 places in Odisha record temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and above. Sambalpur hottest at 44.3 degrees Celsius.
➡️Police release pictures of 3 robbers in connection with Jajpur jewellery showroom loot.
➡️7 dead, many injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in East Medinipur, West Bengal.
Related Posts

SIT to Investigate attempted forceful entry into…

Rahul Gandhi to visit US for 10 Days from May 31

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️CBI books Freelance Defence Journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi under Official Secrets Act for sharing information with Pakistan.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Govt departments & organisations.
➡️Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in) to help millions of people track their lost or stolen mobile phones.
➡️Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge likely to announce next Karnataka CM tomorrow.
➡️Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public for six days a week from June 1, 2023.
➡️Southwest Monsoon likely to touch Kerala on June 4.
➡️PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia; attend G7 meeting, Quad Summit.
➡️Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.