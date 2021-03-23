TNI Evening News Headlines – March 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Assembly passes resolution for 15% reservation in Engineering, Medical Colleges.

➡️ Covid Scare: Odisha Govt issues guidelines; gathering at weddings reduced to 200 from 500, 50 persons now allowed at funerals.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik reviews the COVID19 situation in the State with senior government officials and District Collectors; asks the administration to step up surveillance and testing.

➡️ 60 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 336266.

➡️ Odisha might have to stop its Covid 19 vaccination drive for four days starting at the end of March because of a shortage of vaccine doses.

➡️ Malkangiri District Administration made 7-day home quarantine must for people coming to the district from other States.

➡️ Odisha Assembly passes resolution to include ‘Ahimsa’ in Preamble.

➡️ Tigress Sundari leaves for Madhya Pradesh from Odisha’s Angul district.

India News

➡️ 5 District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans lost their lives, several injured after Maoists targeted a bus carrying 27 DRG troops in Chhattisgarh’s Naryanpur district.

➡️ Gujarat: 4 people dead after wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Surat.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for April; tells States to step up vaccination, follow ‘Test-Track-Treat’ protocol.

➡️ India to vaccinate all above the age of 45 years from April 1.

➡️ Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says 81% of 401 samples show UK Covid variant.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 28,699 new COVID 19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Mumbai reports 3512 new COVID 19 cases, Nagpur reports 3,095 new COVID 19 cases, Punjab 2,274 new COVID 19 cases, Karnataka 2010, Tamil Nadu 1,437 & Kerala 1985 fresh COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delhi records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 3 month.

➡️ Suspension of international flights further extended till 30th April 2021.

➡️ Lok Sabha todat passes The Finance Bill, 2021.

➡️ Results of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2020 announced.

➡️ IPS officer Amitabh Thakur given immediate voluntary retirement from service (VRS) as per an order by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

➡️ Supreme Court to hear tomorrow the plea of former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh, seeking CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt practices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

➡️ INDvENG 1st ODI: India wins the match by 66 runs; Prasidh Krishna takes 4 wickets. (Shikhar Dhawan 98, KL Rahul 62*, Ben Stokes 34-3, Mark Wood 75-2).

World News

➡️ NASA set to fly a mini helicopter on Mars.

➡️ 14 Islamic militants given death sentence for attempting to kill Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in 2000.

➡️ 15 dead, 400 missing in Rohingya camp fire in Bangladesh: UN.

➡️ Colorado supermarket shooting kills 10, including police officer.