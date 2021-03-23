Odisha Assembly passes Resolution for 15% Quota for Govt School Students in Med, Engg Colleges

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution for reservation of 15% seats for Government school students in Medical and Engineering institutions.

Earlier today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly regarding the same.

The reservation will be implemented from next academic year.

The State Government has also constituted a High Power Committee headed by retired Judge of Orissa High Court, Justice AK Mishra for making recommendation in this regard.

Earlier in December, last year, the State Cabinet had cleared a proposal for reservation of seats for poor students in government schools in various medical and engineering colleges.