Centre to send experts to assist Odisha in containing Similipal Fire

By Sagarika Satapathy
Centre to send experts to assist Odisha in containment of Similipal Fire
TNI Bureau:  Union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday informed that the Central Government will send a committee of experts to Odisha.

The expert team will give technical advise & help out the State forest department in effective management of forest fire incidents and dousing of fire in Simlipal National Park and nearby areas in Mayurbhanj.

Earlier today, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with BJP MPs from Odisha met Javadekar and submitted a memorandum seeking his personal intervention in containment of the Simlipal fire.

