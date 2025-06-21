TNI Evening News Headlines – June 21, 2025

📌Sudden release of water from Jharkhand Chandil Dam triggered flood in Subarnarekha River, severely affecting three blocks of Balasore district.
📌Following the outrage over its statement on “execution delays” in Odisha project and decision to change the location to expedite development of key components, Waree Energies clarified that they won’t move out of Odisha and remains committed to the proposed facility.
📌OMFED increases milk prices by up to Rs 4 per litre.
📌IMD issues yellow warning for thunderstorm and gusty winds in several parts of Odisha in next few days.
📌IT raids continue for third consecutive day at former Odisha Minister Naba Das’ property.
📌DGCA slaps show-cause notice on Air India for violating flight duty time limitation norms for crew.
📌Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asks Air India to remove 3 officials from all roles related to crew rostering.
📌Ahmedabad plane crash: 247 victims identified through DNA tests; 232 bodies given to kin.
📌Air warriors of Indian Air Force enthusiastically celebrated International Yoga Day 2025 in Delhi, formed ‘OP SINDOOR’.
📌Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Meghalaya court remands wife Sonam, ‘boyfriend’ Raj to 13-day judicial custody.
📌Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with his seventh Test century for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper.
📌IND vs ENG, 1st Test Match Day 2: India all out for 471 in first innings from 113 overs in post-lunch session.
📌Indian men’s hockey team loses to Belgium 3-6 in Pro League match.
📌India assures Nepal of evacuating its nationals from Iran.
