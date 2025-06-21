Waaree Energy Clarifies; Retracts

📌 Following the outrage over its statement on “execution delays” in Odisha project and decision to change the location to expedite development of key components, Waree Energies issued a clarification.

📌 Says they won’t move out of Odisha and remains committed to the proposed facility.

📌 Hails Odisha Govt for its support and clarified that some adjustments are being made to expedite its long term renewable energy goals.

📌 Waaree did not clarify why they flagged “execution delays” in Odisha project and spoke about changing the location.