USA issues Travel Advisory for 6 Indian States including Odisha

By The News Insight

📌 USA issues travel advisory to its citizens, especially Women, for 6 Indian States, including Odisha due to incidents of Terrorism, Crime, Violence and Rape.

📌 Women are advised not to travel alone.

📌 Prior permission needed to travel to other areas of 6 States, excluding their Capitals.

📌 List of States – Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Meghalaya, West Bengal.

📌 Specific warning issued for other areas including Northern Telangana, Eastern regions of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

