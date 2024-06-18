TNI Evening News Headlines – June 18, 2024

➡️8-year-old boy died after being swept away in an open drain near Unit 3 Masjid colony in Bhubaneswar. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the bereaved family.
➡️Out of 147 MLAs of Odisha Assembly, 102 take oath today. Remaining 45 MLAs will take oath tomorrow.
➡️Balasore District Administration extends Curfew under Balasore municipality till midnight of 19th June.
➡️Odisha Government suspends Internet service & use of social media platforms in Balasore town & nearby areas till 10 AM on June 20.
➡️3 minor boys meet watery grave in Konark.
➡️Rain, thunderstorm lash Bhubaneswar and other parts of Odisha.
➡️BJD President and Ex CM Naveen Patnaik’s nephew Arun Patnaik ties the knot in Netherlands.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 17th instalment of Rs 20,000 crore as part of income support scheme for over 9.26 crore farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
➡️NIA seizes Rs 1.13 crore in Naxal Magadh zone revival case.
➡️41 airports across India received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, turns out hoax.
➡️NEET Exam Row: AAP protests at Jantar Mantar, demands Supreme Court monitored probe.
➡️A bridge on the Bakra River collapsed in the Sikti block area of the Araria in Bihar and fell into the river.
➡️Senior Haryana Congress leader and MLA Kiran Choudhary tells she is quitting the party and joining BJP on Wednesday.
➡️Singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare hearing disorder.
➡️Salman Khan threat case: Accused sent to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till June 20.
➡️Rupee jumps 13 paise to settle at 83.42 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex climbs 308.37 points to hit a new closing peak of 77,301.14; Nifty rallies 92.30 points to settle at record 23,557.90.
