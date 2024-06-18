In an official letter on Tuesday, Shalini Pandit, secretary, Health & Family Welfare department issued the direction to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, RGH in Rourkela, all CDM and PHOs to open official ‘X’ handle at the District Headquarter Hospitals (DHHs), Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Public Health Centres (PHCs).