TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has directed all hospitals and senior health officials in the State to open official handle in social media platform ‘X’.
In an official letter on Tuesday, Shalini Pandit, secretary, Health & Family Welfare department issued the direction to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, RGH in Rourkela, all CDM and PHOs to open official ‘X’ handle at the District Headquarter Hospitals (DHHs), Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs), Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Public Health Centres (PHCs).
Shalini Pandit further mentioned that after opening of the social handle ‘X’, all hospitals should be responsive to the needs of the people as expressed through social media.
The Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mukesh Mahaling on Tuesday undertook a review meeting on different aspects and activities of Health department.
The Minister instructed all to work with dedication for patient welfare and instructed that all CDM & PHOs and MOI/C of all health facilities should open official Social Media accounts in “X”.
