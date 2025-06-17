The Gopalpur Shocker

The shocking gangrape at Gopalpur Beach in Ganjam district, has stunned the entire state, at a time when Mohan Sarkar is celebrating its first anniversary with much fanfare and PM Modi is set to hold a mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar on June 20.

Although all 10 accused have been arrested now, the incident raised serious questions on the law and order situation in the state, especially in Ganjam District, which has been witnessing rising incidents of rape, murder, and violence in recent months.

The accused not only raped the young woman by tying up her male companion, but also blackmailed and forced them to pay via PhonePe. Reports suggest that they are habitual offenders and were involved in similar incidents in the past too, which went unreported.

It’s high time Mohan Sarkar shows urgency and sensitivity to set the house in order and safeguard our women as well as tourist and heritage spots before things go beyond control.