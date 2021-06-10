TNI Evening News Headlines – June 10, 2021

Key News Headlines of June 10, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
BMC Helpline number 1929 for COVID makes 1,839 calls to 645 Red Flag patients
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 568 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 109 Quarantine cases and 459 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 8299 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 772972.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces financial assistance for Cyclone Yaas hit Farmers; Financial assistance & short-term loans will be provided to small/nominal farmers with 33% crop loss.

➡️ Ratha Jatra celebrations banned at all places except Puri; to be held without devotees for second year in row.

➡️ Health condition of Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik is improving; he comes out of ventilator support today. Will be kept in ICU for few days.

➡️ BMC Helpline number 1929 for COVID makes 1,839 calls to 645 Red Flag patients from 18th May to 9th June; gives special attention & care to Home Isolation patients by categorizing them into Red Flag & Green Flag cases.

➡️ Oxygen Concentrators delivered at the doorstep by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) RRT Doctors to the beneficiaries who had placed request through the dedicated App.

➡️ Odisha Police have collected Rs 14.58 Crore from 4.76 Lakh Covid-19 violators in State since April 1.

➡️ Centre extends tenure of Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal for 2 more years due to failure in submission of reports.

➡️ Southwest Monsoon has set in over Odisha today. It covered Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam & parts of Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda & Puri districts of Odisha.

India News

➡️ In accordance with the G7 invitation of UK PM Boris Johnson, PM Narendra Modi will participate in outreach sessions on June 12 & 13, virtually.

➡️ Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s Phase 3 trials results likely next month: Bharat Biotech.

➡️ Delta Covid-19 variant can infect vaccinated people, claims AIIMS study.

➡️ Narendra Modi is top leader of country and BJP, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

➡️ Karnataka Government estimates damages caused by Cyclone Tauktae is of Rs 209.30 crore.

➡️ Yogi Adityanath visits Amit Shah, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow amid reports of dissent in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hands over FD certificates, laptops to children orphaned due to COVID-19.

➡️ At 6,499 MW on Thursday, Delhi sees highest power demand this summer: Discom officials.

➡️ Sensex surges 358.83 points to end at 52,300.47; Nifty gains 102.40 points to 15,737.75

➡️ Rupee slips 9 paise to close at 73.06 (provisional) against US dollar.

World News

➡️ Mehul Choksi, fugitive Indian diamantaire and PNB scam accused, declared ‘prohibited immigrant’ in Dominica.

➡️ ICC to induct 10 former Cricketers into Hall of Fame ahead of the World Test Championship final.

➡️ UN warns of ‘mass deaths’ in Myanmar after 100,000 flee fighting.

➡️ China warns Japan after its PM refers to Taiwan as a ‘country’

➡️ AstraZeneca Covid vaccine carries slightly higher risk of bleeding disorders: Reports.

➡️ US, China trade officials hold first phone call, agree to promote ‘healthy’ ties.

