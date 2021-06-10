TNI Evening News Headlines – June 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 568 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 109 Quarantine cases and 459 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 8299 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 772972.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces financial assistance for Cyclone Yaas hit Farmers; Financial assistance & short-term loans will be provided to small/nominal farmers with 33% crop loss.

➡️ Ratha Jatra celebrations banned at all places except Puri; to be held without devotees for second year in row.

➡️ Health condition of Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Naik is improving; he comes out of ventilator support today. Will be kept in ICU for few days.

➡️ BMC Helpline number 1929 for COVID makes 1,839 calls to 645 Red Flag patients from 18th May to 9th June; gives special attention & care to Home Isolation patients by categorizing them into Red Flag & Green Flag cases.

➡️ Oxygen Concentrators delivered at the doorstep by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) RRT Doctors to the beneficiaries who had placed request through the dedicated App.

➡️ Odisha Police have collected Rs 14.58 Crore from 4.76 Lakh Covid-19 violators in State since April 1.

➡️ Centre extends tenure of Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal for 2 more years due to failure in submission of reports.

➡️ Southwest Monsoon has set in over Odisha today. It covered Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Gajapati, Ganjam & parts of Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda & Puri districts of Odisha.

India News

➡️ In accordance with the G7 invitation of UK PM Boris Johnson, PM Narendra Modi will participate in outreach sessions on June 12 & 13, virtually.

➡️ Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s Phase 3 trials results likely next month: Bharat Biotech.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Delta Covid-19 variant can infect vaccinated people, claims AIIMS study.

➡️ Narendra Modi is top leader of country and BJP, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

➡️ Karnataka Government estimates damages caused by Cyclone Tauktae is of Rs 209.30 crore.

➡️ Yogi Adityanath visits Amit Shah, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow amid reports of dissent in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hands over FD certificates, laptops to children orphaned due to COVID-19.

➡️ At 6,499 MW on Thursday, Delhi sees highest power demand this summer: Discom officials.

➡️ Sensex surges 358.83 points to end at 52,300.47; Nifty gains 102.40 points to 15,737.75

➡️ Rupee slips 9 paise to close at 73.06 (provisional) against US dollar.

World News

➡️ Mehul Choksi, fugitive Indian diamantaire and PNB scam accused, declared ‘prohibited immigrant’ in Dominica.

➡️ ICC to induct 10 former Cricketers into Hall of Fame ahead of the World Test Championship final.

➡️ UN warns of ‘mass deaths’ in Myanmar after 100,000 flee fighting.

➡️ China warns Japan after its PM refers to Taiwan as a ‘country’

➡️ AstraZeneca Covid vaccine carries slightly higher risk of bleeding disorders: Reports.

➡️ US, China trade officials hold first phone call, agree to promote ‘healthy’ ties.