Spike in Covid Deaths in India – Bihar Connection

TNI Bureau: Yesterday India recorded 6,148 Covid fatalities. This is the country’s greatest daily death toll since the pandemic broke out. However, because it includes 3,951 previously uncounted dead in Bihar, the death toll was the greatest ever. Yesterday, a total of 2197 deaths were recorded, excluding Bihar’s updated toll.



Bihar’s Covid death toll was drastically revised higher on Wednesday, with the state’s health department calculating the total number of deaths caused by the outbreak at 9429. After verification, 3,951 deaths were added to the toll, according to Bihar’s health department.



The majority of the 3,951 deaths, however, occurred during the pandemic’s second wave this year. Until June 7, the death toll in Bihar stood at 5,424 people, with 20 additional Covid patients dying yesterday.



Bihar has risen from 17th to 12th place in terms of Covid deaths among all states and UTS in the country. The additional numbers resulted in a 42.1 percent rise in Covid-19 mortality in Bihar. It can be noted that Bihar Government had drawn flak from all quarters including the High Court over the “death count”. There were allegations of fudging the Covid data after bodies were found floating in the River.



According to the latest estimates, Patna had the most deaths, bringing the total district death toll to 2,303. Muzaffarpur had the highest number of deaths (609), followed by Nalanda (463), Begusarai (454), Purvi Champaran (425), Darbhanga (342) and Madhubani (317).