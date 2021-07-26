TNI Evening News Headlines – July 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 286 more COVID positive cases & 234 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 222 local contact cases and 64 quarantine cases.

➡️ 2204 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 947381.

➡️ Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Crime Branch arrests Chit Fund Firm Chief Pratap Kumar Biswal from Kolkata for Rs 15 Crore Fraud.

➡️ Puri becomes India’s first city to provide 24×7 Drink-From-Tap quality water to every Household.

➡️ Gangster Hyder’s death: Odisha Human Rights Commission seeks report from Odisha Police.

➡️ Police seize cannabis worth Rs 1.5 crore from a pick-up van in Jeypore.

India News

➡️ 6 Assam Police personnel killed in Assam-Mizoram border tensions in Cachar district.

➡️ BS Yediyurappa announces his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister.

➡️ 9 tourists were killed and three others, including a local resident, were injured when heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller during multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.

➡️ Maharashtra rains: Over 2 lakh shifted to safer places in Kolhapur and Sangli.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha

➡️ AAP to contest on all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab; rules out alliance with any party.

➡️ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves for five-day visit to Delhi.

➡️ Pegasus: West Bengal becomes first state to order probe.

➡️ New cameras, sensors deployed by Indian forces to monitor Chinese activities along LAC.

➡️ 3 more Zika virus cases reported in Kerala; taking the total number of cases to 51 in the State.

World News

➡️ COVID19 claims lives of hundreds of children in Indonesia.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team loses 0-2 to Germany.

➡️ Afghan Army chief postpones visit to India because of Taliban offensive

➡️ Delta Variant infecting fully-vaccinated people: Reports.

➡️ China gets new World Heritage Site “Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China” with links to Hinduism, Tamil Nadu.