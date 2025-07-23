TNI Evening News Headlines – July 23, 2025

📌The minor victim from Balanga who was set on fire and sustained 75% burns, continues to remain in critical condition: Delhi AIIMS Statement.
📌FM College student death case: 2 students captured in CCTV footage missing, Crime Branch tracing whereabouts.
📌A nursing student from Raighar block in Nabarangpur district attempted suicide after private photographs of her were leaked on social media. The victim girl has been referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
📌3 die of diarrhoea in Ganjam district.
📌Low-pressure area likely over Bay of Bengal; IMD predicts heavy rain in Odisha districts till July 27.
📌Congress party called upon the BJD to move a no-confidence motion against BJP Government in Odisha.
📌Tata Power employee in Bhanjanagar attempts self-immolation over ‘job termination’ due to poor performance.
📌Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal holds discussions with party MPs in Delhi; party’s State in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda were present in the meeting.
📌Gujarat ATS (Anti Terrorist Squad) busts Terror Module, 4 linked to Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent arrested.
📌IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu carrying 60 passenger aborts takeoff due to a technical snag.
📌ED attaches Rs 127 crore worth shares in case against ex TMC MP and businessman Kanwar Deep Singh.
📌ED files case against Myntra over Rs 1,654-crore FDI ‘violation’.
📌India 4th Test against England in Manchester: India lost three wickets in second session to reach 149 for three at tea.
