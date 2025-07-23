Raighar Nursing Student battles for Life; Shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: In yet another incident of crime against women in Odisha, a BSc. nursing student of Raighar block in Nabarangpur district attempted suicide allegedly after a youth circulated her private photographs on social media.

According to reports, the girl was pursuing her BSc. Nursing at a college in Jeypore. However, one Satyajit Sarkar, an agricultural science student from the neighboring village of the girl used to harass the victim repeatedly.

On July 13, when the girl went to the market for shopping in Jaipur city, Satyjit allegedly beat up the girl in the market so much that her eyes and face were swollen and the matter reached the Jaipur Town Police Station, but the police released both of them after negotiating.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

On July 15, the victim filed an FIR at the Jaipur Town Police Station again and returned home with her guardian. However, the Jaipur Police took the incident very lightly and did not take any action against Satyajit.

On the other hand, Satyajit and one of his friends circulated her private photos on social media. After learning about it on July 17, the girl consumed poison out of public shame and subsequently her health condition deteriorated.

Her family members rushed her to the local hospital and then she was referred to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar as her health condition worsened further.

Meanwhile, the deeply distressing incident has shocked and surprised the residents of the areas who demanded stricter action against the accused person.