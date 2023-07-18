TNI Evening News Headlines – July 18, 2023

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Gymnastics High Performance Centre and new complex for Hockey High Performance Centre at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha CM announces increase in journalists’ health insurance coverage from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
➡️Odisha conferred with the Bhoomi Samman Award 2023 as the Best State in the Country for its outstanding achievements in the implementation of the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).
➡️Another major train accident in Balasore averted due to the presence of the loco pilot who applied brakes. Divisional Railway Managers (DRM) summons 2 officials of Nilagiri Station Road.
➡️Very Heavy Rainfall likely in most places over the districts of South Odisha and at many places over the districts of North Odisha on July 19; IMD issues Orange Warning.
➡️For the first time in 45 years, Yamuna river’s flood waters reached the walls of the Taj Mahal in Agra, leaving the garden behind it submerged.
➡️Yamuna water level in Delhi drops below danger mark. River now flowing at 205.30 metres.
➡️Amit Shah launches portal for refund of 10 crore depositors of Sahara Group.
➡️A total of 38 political parties attended the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet.
➡️The Opposition alliance for 2024 polls is called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance – I.N.D.I.A. U.P.A is now I.N.D.I.A.
➡️ISRO raises the orbit of Chandrayaan-3 by firing the onboard motors.
➡️Madhya Pradesh: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell in Kajari Barkheda village of Vidisha has been rescued.
➡️Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat exempted from Hangzhou Asian Games trials.
➡️US National Crosses into North Korea during Border Tour: UN Command.
➡️UK Foreign Secy Cleverly condemns Russia’s decision to withdraw from Black Sea grain initiative.
