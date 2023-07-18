Manas Mangaraj thanks Odisha CM for increase in Health Insurance Cover for Journalists

TNI Bureau: In a big development that would bring huge relief to the Working Journalists and their family members, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has increased the health insurance cover for them from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The cover under the Gopabandhu Swasthya Bima Yojana, has been increased to Rs 5 lakh, announced the CM. At least 8717 Working Journalists and their family members will be benefitted from this decision.

Rajya Sabha MP and Ex Media Advisor to Odisha Government, Manas Mangaraj has expressed gratitude to CM Naveen Patnaik for this big decision.

“It proves how our HCM cares about the Journalists who leave no stones unturned and work in adverse conditions to serve the people”, he tweeted.

It is believed that Manas Mangaraj, who has been taking care of all concerns and grievances of journalists over the last few years, also made all efforts to convince the CM on this matter too.