TNI Evening News Headlines – July 10, 2023

➡️5T Secretary V K Pandian visited Angul District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.
➡️Uttarakhand Government to revive Jagannath Temple in Uttarkashi and develop it as religious tourist destination after it was brought to limelight by Odia actors Sabyasachi and Archita.
➡️Odisha Cabinet approves 99 additional 33/11 KV sub-stations and 64 independent lines with an outlay of Rs 1,796.73 crore to ensure quality power supply in the State.
➡️Odisha Government renamed its ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ initiative as ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ to take up measures for augmenting rural infrastructure in the State.
➡️Odisha Government approves Policy for Development of Rural areas adjoining Cities to bring changes in villages by providing urban infrastructure and amenities.
➡️Four dead in lightning strikes in Odisha.
➡️Karnataka Congress to stage protest on July 12 against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.
➡️Water level in Yamuna river breaches danger mark at Old Railway Bridge. The water of the river is flowing at 205.76 meters at 8 PM.
➡️Ballot papers without the signature of Presiding Officer and distinguishing mark rubber stamp will not be counted as valid: West Bengal State Election Commission on counting of votes for Panchayat elections.
➡️West Bengal Panchayat Polls: Counting of votes to start at 8 am tomorrow.
➡️Rains claim 17 lives, property over Rs 3,000 crore damaged in Himachal Pradesh. Around 300 tourists and locals stranded in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with 41st Lokmanya Tilak National Award.
➡️Government plans to purchase 26 Rafale jets for Navy.
➡️Delhi Court sends Supertech Group Chairman RK Arora to 14-day judicial custody.
➡️Millions under flood warnings in north-east US.
➡️US President Joe Biden meets UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles on Monday ahead of NATO summit.
