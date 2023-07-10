Odisha Govt announces ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ Scheme with a Focus on Panchayats

Bhubaneswar, TNI Bureau: In a bid to accelerate rural development, empower local communities, and preserve the rich heritage of Jagannath culture, the Government of Odisha has unveiled the “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha” initiative. This new intervention, which will be effective from the Financial Year 2023-24, is an extension of the earlier successful program “Ama Gaon Ama Bikash” and aims to transform the state into a modern and aspirational Odisha.

Officials from the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department shared scheme details at a press briefing today. “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha” aims to preserve and promote Jagannath culture globally, known for its values of love, service, and equality.

The main objectives of the scheme include bridging critical gaps in education, digital connectivity, and sports facilities, as well as empowering women and youth. Key elements of the initiative are as follows:

Infrastructure Development: The scheme aims to improve primary education infrastructure and fill the gaps in existing development projects by undertaking construction, modernization, and expansion works. Mission Shakti Groups: Additional facilities will be provided at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level to support Mission Shakti Groups, which empower women through self-help initiatives. Rural Urbanization: Critical gaps in rural areas will be addressed by providing urban facilities, thereby enhancing the quality of life for the residents. Sports Facilities: The scheme will focus on the development of sports facilities, fostering the growth and potential of the youth. Banking and Digital Access: Access to banking facilities and digital infrastructure, including mobile connectivity, optical fiber connectivity, WiFi, and internet connectivity, will be improved.

The state government has allocated a budget provision of Rs. 4000.00 Crore from the State Budget for the implementation of the scheme. Each Gram Panchayat in every block of the state will be entitled to Rs. 50.00 lakh, with project costs ranging between Rs. 2.50 lakh and Rs. 10.00 lakh.

To ensure local participation and community involvement, the projects under the scheme will be suggested and recommended by community organizations, public representatives, and other stakeholders. The consolidated project list for each Block will be submitted to the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, following examination and approval by the Collector and President of the Zilla Parishad.

The execution of the projects will be carried out by the Panchayat Samiti through proper procedures. Additionally, the Collector has the authority to engage other agencies for the execution of work to ensure efficient implementation.

To maintain transparency and facilitate monitoring, a web-based Management Information System (MIS) will be developed. Furthermore, a dedicated mobile application will allow for the sharing of photographs before, during, and after each project, along with geographic information system (GIS) tagging.

The “Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha” initiative is poised to revolutionize rural infrastructure and preserve the cultural heritage of Odisha, as it embraces progress while cherishing its deep-rooted traditions.