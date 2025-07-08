TNI Evening News Headlines – July 08, 2025

📌Rituals for Niladri Bije of Lord Jagannatha, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra underway, day after the Adhar Pana rituals.
📌Odisha Fisheries Department imposes 2-day fishing ban on July 17-18 for DRDO’s missile tests from at Chandipur in Balasore and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Bhadrak.
📌Rs 1000-crore redesign for integrated T3 terminal facility at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.
📌Water discharged by Hirakud reaches Cuttack Mundali.
📌Manmohan Samal re-elected as Odisha BJP President.
📌Good samaritans to get Rs 25,000 for saving lives in road accidents in Odisha.
📌Odisha star Bibhuti Patel wins Gold at 13th Mini and 7th Child National Fencing Championship at Naski.
📌Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: 2 CRPF jawans injured in IED blast between Murdanda and Timapur.
📌Bihar Cabinet approves 35% reservation for native women in Government jobs.
📌Rouse Avenue Court listed the National Herald money laundering case for further hearing on July 12.
📌Alipore Court grants 14 days Judicial custody to 4 accused in South Calcutta Law College gang rape case.
📌CBI busts Cyber Fraud Syndicate targeting UK & Australian citizens.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a grand ceremonial welcome featuring a unique 114-horse parade at the Alvorada Palace in Brasília.
📌Team India won 588 medals at 21st World Police & Fire Games, 2025, Birmingham, Alabama, USA; second-highest gold medal winner, with 280 Gold Medals.
📌Pakistan to ban youtube channels of all opposition parties and anti-Government News Anchors.
Comments are closed.