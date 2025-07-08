All India Trade Unions call for Bharat Bandh on July 9

TNI Bureau: The All India Trade Unions have called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow in which over 25 crore workers ranging from banking, insurance, postal services to coal mining are expected to take part in the nation-wide strike.

The over 25 crore workers, who work in government sectors, have called for the Bharat Bandh tomorrow to press their demand to tackle unemployment and fill vacancies for sanctioned posts, generate more employment opportunities and increase both the number of workdays and wages for MGNREGA workers, and introduce a similar law to provide guaranteed employment in urban areas.

Though Bharat Bandh is likely to affect the normal life massively especially the transportation services, but no official announcement has been made about the closure of schools and colleges.

The forum of ten central trade unions and their associates, who have called for the nation-wide protest include,

• All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC),

• Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC),

• Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU),

• All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC),

• Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC),

• Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA),

• All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU),

• Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

• United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)