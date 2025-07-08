Bihar Government announces 35% Reservation for Women in Govt Jobs

TNI Bureau: In a major decision, the Bihar government on Tuesday approved as many as 43 schemes and projects of different department, which included 35 per cent reservation for native women in Government jobs.

While briefing the newsmen about the decision of the State Cabinet, Bihar Chief Secretary S Siddharth informed that the Cabinet has approved 35 per cent horizontal reservation for native women in state government services.

The other major decision taken by the Cabinet is the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission with one chairman, two vice-chairmen and seven members, the Chief Secretary added.

He further informed that the State Cabinet also approved Rs 100 diesel subsidy for farmers. This will be applicable for paddy, maize, barley, oilseeds and jute crops, and seasonal vegetable and medicinal plants.

Besides, the cabinet approved a Divyangjan Civil Seva Protsahan Scheme to provide Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh to differently abled people on passing the prelims of UPSC and BPSC exams.