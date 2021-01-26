TNI Evening News Headlines – January 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 1.140 kg brown sugar worth Rs 1.14 crore seized by STF of Odisha Police in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, one arrested.

➡️ Fake Cold Drink manufacturing Unit busted by Berhampur Sadar Police in Sukunda village in Ganjam district.

➡️ Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan condemns violence during farmers’ Tractor Rally in Delhi.

➡️ Odisha State Male and Female Multipurpose Health Workers’/Health Supervisors’ United Association withdraws its protest.

➡️ 143 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 331427.

India News

➡️ A protester died after his tractor toppled near ITO Metro Station in Delhi during the ongoing Tractor Rally.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind hosts ‘At Home’ reception on Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

➡️ 7th Pay Commission: Centre to give one time reimbursement/rescheduling charges paid by those employees who were made to pay cancellation charges for air/train tickets.

➡️ Tractor rally: Delhi Police says protesters violated conditions agreed for the rally.

➡️ Chief Minister Amarinder Singh orders high alert in Punjab.

➡️ Samyukt Kisan Morcha called off Kisan Republic Day Parade with immediate effect; appealed all participants to return to their respective protest sites.

➡️ Protesting farmers swarm Red Fort, hoist their flags atop a dome at Red Fort.

➡️ Kisan tractor rally: Female cop beaten by protestors in Delhi.

➡️ Maharashtra Government launches jail tourism project from Pune’s Yerawada prison.

➡️ Farmers beaten up by Delhi Police during the Tractor Rally. Protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab use Indian flag to beat up Police, pelt stones.

➡️ Internet services snapped in some parts of Delhi-NCR in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

➡️ Samyukta Kisan Morcha dissociates itself from the violence during the Tractor Rally; blames individuals, organisations and anti-social elements.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs temporarily suspends Internet in Singhu Border, Ghazipur Border, Tikri Border, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi till 23:59 hrs today January 26.

➡️ Normal service has resumed on grey line. Movement of vehicles resumes at ITO.

➡️ Farmers, trade unions held protests in Tamil Nadu against Centre’s new farm, labour laws.

➡️ Beating Retreat ceremony held at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Republic Day.

➡️ Former India Goalkeeper Prasanta Dora passes away. He was 44.

World News

➡️ Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resignes