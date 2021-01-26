TNI Evening News Headlines – January 26, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ 1.140 kg brown sugar worth Rs 1.14 crore seized by STF of Odisha Police in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, one arrested.
➡️ Fake Cold Drink manufacturing Unit busted by Berhampur Sadar Police in Sukunda village in Ganjam district.
➡️ Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan condemns violence during farmers’ Tractor Rally in Delhi.
➡️ Odisha State Male and Female Multipurpose Health Workers’/Health Supervisors’ United Association withdraws its protest.
➡️ 143 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 331427.
India News
➡️ A protester died after his tractor toppled near ITO Metro Station in Delhi during the ongoing Tractor Rally.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind hosts ‘At Home’ reception on Republic Day at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️ 7th Pay Commission: Centre to give one time reimbursement/rescheduling charges paid by those employees who were made to pay cancellation charges for air/train tickets.
➡️ Tractor rally: Delhi Police says protesters violated conditions agreed for the rally.
➡️ Chief Minister Amarinder Singh orders high alert in Punjab.
➡️ Samyukt Kisan Morcha called off Kisan Republic Day Parade with immediate effect; appealed all participants to return to their respective protest sites.
➡️ Protesting farmers swarm Red Fort, hoist their flags atop a dome at Red Fort.
➡️ Kisan tractor rally: Female cop beaten by protestors in Delhi.
➡️ Maharashtra Government launches jail tourism project from Pune’s Yerawada prison.
➡️ Farmers beaten up by Delhi Police during the Tractor Rally. Protesting ‘farmers’ from Punjab use Indian flag to beat up Police, pelt stones.
➡️ Internet services snapped in some parts of Delhi-NCR in view of the prevailing law and order situation.
➡️ Samyukta Kisan Morcha dissociates itself from the violence during the Tractor Rally; blames individuals, organisations and anti-social elements.
➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs temporarily suspends Internet in Singhu Border, Ghazipur Border, Tikri Border, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi till 23:59 hrs today January 26.
➡️ Normal service has resumed on grey line. Movement of vehicles resumes at ITO.
➡️ Farmers, trade unions held protests in Tamil Nadu against Centre’s new farm, labour laws.
➡️ Beating Retreat ceremony held at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Republic Day.
➡️ Former India Goalkeeper Prasanta Dora passes away. He was 44.
World News
➡️ Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resignes
Comments are closed.