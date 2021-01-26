TNI Morning News Headlines – January 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal unfurled national flag at the State-level Republic Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

➡️ Odisha’s single-day Covid 19 tally slips below 100 after around 7 months since 6th June 2020.

➡️ Odisha reports 99 Covid-19 cases including 58 quarantine and 41 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 334529 including 331284 recoveries & 1286 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 20 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Bajasal Folk Dance from Odisha’s Kalahandi, performed at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

India News

➡️ India records 9,102 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,06,76,838 including 1,77,266active cases, 1,03,45,985 cured cases & 1,53,587 deaths.

➡️ Tricolour unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

➡️ Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, leads #RepublicDay Parade 2021, as the Parade Commander.

➡️ Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar to enter Delhi.

➡️ Tear gas shells lobbed at Farmers at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

➡️ PM Modi pays homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial on 72nd Republic Day.

➡️ ITBP personnel celebrate Republic Day at the banks of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

➡️ Winners of the Param Vir Chakra & the Ashok Chakra parade down Rajpath.