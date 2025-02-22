TNI Evening News Headlines – February 22, 2025

➡️Chennai-New Jalpaiguri Train halted in Balasore after battery box falls off in the station. All passengers are safe.
➡️Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will take a dip in the Mahakumbh; will embark on three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from tomorrow.
➡️Legendary Odissi dancer Padma Shri Guru Mayadhara Rout passes away. He was 95.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inspects stalls at Subhadra Shakti Mela in Bhubaneswar.
➡️IMD issues orange alert for hailstorm, thunderstorm with lightning in Odisha.
➡️Former RBI Governor and retired Odia IAS officer Shaktikanta Das appointed Principal Secretary-2 to PM Narendra Modi alongside PK Mishra.
➡️Under-construction tunnel collapses in Telangana, seven workers feared trapped.
➡️Voting for final phase of panchayat polls in Chhattisgarh to be held on Sunday.
➡️22 Indian fishermen, who were released by Pakistan, entered India via the Attari-Wagah border today.
➡️Newly discovered bat coronavirus HKU5-CoV-2 in China can spread to humans like Covid-19.
➡️Champions Trophy: India’s national anthem played ahead of Australia-England game in Pakistan.
➡️Rishabh Pant missed practice session due to viral fever, reveals Gill ahead of Pakistan clash. Mohammed Shami set to return against Pakistan in ODIs after a decade.
➡️ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India, Pakistan to clash tomorrow at Dubai International Stadium.
➡️Indian Women’s Hockey Team defeated Germany 1-0 in the ongoing FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 clash at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
