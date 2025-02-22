Odisha Govt intensifies efforts to normalise ties with Nepal

TNI Bureau: In a bid to normalize ties with Nepal amid the KIIT controversy, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi intensified diplomatic efforts on Wednesday. Speaking with Nepal Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, he assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the alleged harassment of Nepali students at KIIT University.

The state government has already arrested 10 individuals and is working to restore normalcy on campus. Majhi met with Nepalese Embassy officials at Lok Seva Bhawan, reinforcing longstanding relations between Nepal and Odisha. Since this unfortunate incident has threatened to disturb Indo-Nepal relations, both Centre and State Govt are treading the path cautiously.